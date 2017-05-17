Advert
Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 14:50

Malta offers 'best rights' for gay people

Malta has topped a league of countries offering the best rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people in Europe.

The league table, produced by human rights body ILGA Europe, measures every country in Europe against a number of factors, including legal representation, protection and policy for LGBTI people.

ILGA Europe said Malta had made significant progress on its LGBTI laws in recent years and had the best legal recognition of intersex people in the world. 

https://pinksaltire.com/2017/05/17/malta-is-best-in-europe-for-lgbti-rights/

