Jail for teen caught with 31 sachets of cocaine

A teenager from Għaxaq convicted of drug-related charges was today condemned to a jail term of 39 months and a fine of €2,000 after he was found in possession of 31 sachets of cocaine.

Aidan Bartolo, 19, had been arrested on May 9 in the early hours of the morning after arousing the suspicion of two police officers who happened to spot his movements while out on night patrol.

Upon sensing the presence of the officers, the young man, who was sitting behind the wheel of his father's car in Floriana, sped away running a red light with the police in tow.

The suspect was finally stopped near the Blata l-Bajda Park and Ride. A search of the vehicle yielded the cocaine sachets and five mobile phones.

Following his interrogation at the police station, Mr Bartolo had been arraigned and was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to aggravated drug possession and violating an earlier suspended sentence delivered last November by a magistrate's court.

He admitted to having breached bail conditions whereby he ought to have been at home between 9pm and 5.30am.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Charmaine Galea, observed that in spite of his tender age, the accused had already had other brushes with the law. In fact, he had been found in possession of the drug in breach of earlier bail conditions. The court also noted that the 31 sachets of cocaine were not so negligible.

Consequently, the court declared the accused guilty and condemned him to a jail term of 24 months, in addition to a further 15 months bringing an earlier suspended sentence into effect.

The accused was also fined €2,000 and ordered to forfeit another €1,300 which represented the deposit and personal guarantee imposed under an earlier bail decree.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.