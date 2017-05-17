Hunter acquitted of bribing police officer - nine years after he was charged

It took a man nine long years to be acquitted of having bribed a police officer with gifts in return for information which would enable him to practise his favourite sport of hunting, free from police surveillance.

Eric Scicluna, 45, from Mtarfa, had been charged with conspiring to bribe an officer from the Administrative Law Enforcement Unit, acting as an accomplice with two other individuals and being a relapser.

Back in March 2008, the Police Commissioner had received confidential information about certain ALE officials who were "on friendly terms" with members of the hunting community. The latter allegedly pampered the officers with gifts so that these might give them a tip off regarding the place and time of patrols intended to clamp down on illegal hunting.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Josette Demicoli, heard how two police officers had faced disciplinary proceedings and had been acquitted of corruption accusations.

One of these officers had testified that Mr Scicluna was indeed an informant who cooperated closely with the police. The officer had also explained that, while going through a rough patch concerning family health problems, he had confided with the accused that he needed money.

While confirming that the accused had once lent him some €150, which were later paid back, the officer had categorically denied ever having accepted bribes.

A similar denial was made by the accused under oath. Although admitting that the two men were friends and had even exchanged gifts at Christmas, no cash had ever been handed over by the accused, the court heard.

Moreover, Mr Scicluna had explained how he had lost his passion for hunting after landing a hefty fine of some €6,000 when he was found guilty in court of illegal hunting at sea.

The court noted that none of the accused's alleged accomplices had been asked to testify in the proceedings. The police officers charged with having taken the bribes had also been acquitted. Moreover, the promise of payment, which was a vital element for the offence of bribery to exist, was missing, the court noted.

The accused never promised anything and the policeman never asked for something. Any gifts exchanged between the two were merely a sign of their five-year friendship. The court also observed that no proof had been produced that the men had been in contact to hatch a plan to commit an offence.

Superintendents Mario Spiteri and Simon Galea prosecuted.