Briton dies after falling off fence in Qawra
A 58-year-old Briton died this morning when he fell off a fence which was little more than 1.5 metres high.
The police said the incident happened at about 6.30am in Triq ir-Rizzi, Qawra.
An ambulance team rushed to the scene but the man died on the spot.
A magisterial inquiry is under way.
