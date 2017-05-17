Another motorcyclist seriously hurt
Third accident in as many days
A 52-year-old man from Mosta was seriously injured after the Kymco Agility motorcycle that he was driving was involved in a collision with a Renault Megane driven by a 61-year-old woman from Swieqi.
The accident occurred on Great Siege Road in Valletta at 1.30pm.
It is the third serious accident in as many days.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.