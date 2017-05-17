Conscience should be the ultimate guide when making a decision, otherwise there would be no freedom of religion if a book or a dogma can decide for the person.

In Christianity, there are two ways of explaining what is conscience: God speaking in the person’s heart and a practical judgement on actions made or about to be made.

It is not true that following one’s conscience will lead to anarchy. If one really follows one’s conscience, the person consults with natural law: you do to others what you wish others to do to you, you respect your parents and legitimate authority, safeguard life, the family, truth and respect private property.

One decides logically on the facts. One consults one’s faith and prudently seeks enlightenment and advice and see what was the custom and practice of people deemed good. But, ultimately, it is the person who, before God (if one believes in one), decides and he does so by abiding by his conscience.

Do not be afraid. Jesus delegated his authority to the Church and she updates his teachings according to the times. The Church is made up of men (mainly and some women) who follow their conscience to decide whether to accept a new way of saying Jesus’s words.

Following one’s conscience will make a person more responsible. One can never abdicate responsibility: even when voting.

Following one’s conscience can mean that a gay person does not feel guilty in externalising and actuating his/her identity. It can result in one curtailing one’s pleasures and sacrificing them for those one loves. It can mean that one decides to preserve the natural environment for future generations and postpone short-term gain. One can conclude that other creatures have a right to live on our planet and that we ultimately need them for our survival.

One can see how healthy it isto educate a person to follow one’s conscience.