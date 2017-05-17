Sunnis and Shiites
As the saying goes, the biggest mistake is made by the wise. Even Imam Mohamed El Sadi was surprised by how quickly Archbishop Charles Scicluna went public with his agreement of Islam teaching in schools.
Leaders must always study the outcome and consult with the experts before making their views public. In Malta, the majority of Muslims are Sunni, but there are Muslim Shiites here too, so what happens if not all Muslim students in class are Sunni? Does that mean we must engage Shiite teachers for Shiite students as well?
Although Sunnis and Shiites share the same religion they don’t get along very well with each other, a fact that further complicates the matter.
