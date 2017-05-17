Peace in Iraq

Photo: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

It is reported that Iraq’s Ambassador to the Holy See has suggested to Pope Francis to consider visiting Iraq. His idea is to sow peace where there has been long sectarian violence since the fall of Saddam Hussein.

The Pope is due to visit Ireland later this year. Will he, after embarking on a peace mission to Egypt (above), consider visiting Iraq next? If so, the benefits to its people would be incalculable both to this country and to the whole of the Middle East.