Man United held by Southampton in 0-0 stalemate

SOUTHAMPTON 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 0

Southampton and a makeshift Manchester United fought out a goalless draw in a tepid Premier League clash in a repeat of the League Cup final.

The result did neither side any favours as Southampton, beaten by United 3-2 in the showpiece event at Wembley in February, have now won just one of their last eight games in all competitions while United stretched their winless league run to five games.

The visitors were on the back foot for much of the contest as manager Jose Mourinho again fielded a makeshift side to spare many of his regular starters for next Wednesday's Europa League final against Ajax Amsterdam in Stockholm.

Their goalkeeper Sergio Romero shone as he saved a barrage of difficult shots, including an early Manolo Gabbiadini penalty and a ferocious Dusan Tadic free kick in the second half as the Saints failed to score at home in a fourth successive game.