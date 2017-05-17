Stripes, Kirkop face off in KO final

Birkirkara and Kirkop United will go head to head in the women’s Knock-Out final which will be played at the Centenary Stadium this evening (kick-off: 20.00).

The Stripes are still fresh from winning their sixth women’s Division One title following a superb season that saw them go throughout the whole championship without suffering defeat.

On the other hand, Kirkop United also enjoyed a remarkable league campaign as they managed to place fourth, their highest position in the championship in the club’s history.

Birkirkara, the 12-time winners of the knock-out competition, booked their place in the final after brushing aside rivals Hibernians 4-0.

In the other semi-final, Kirkop scored a goal in each half to see off Mġarr United to secure their first-ever appearance in a Cup final.