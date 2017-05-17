Sporting briefs

Toulon: Leeds midfielder Ronaldo Vieira is one of five new faces set to win their first England caps at any level after being called up for England’s defence of their title at the Toulon Tournament. The 18-year-old has been drafted into an 18-man squad made up of players from the under-18s, 19s and 20s due to the under-21s playing in the European Championships and the under-20s in a World Cup this summer.

Newcastle: Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is closing in on his first signing for life back in the Premier League after agreeing a fee with Chelsea for winger Christian Atsu. Press Association Sport said that the two clubs have reached agreement on a deal which would cost the Magpies in the region of £6million for the 25-year-old Ghana international.

Koscielny: Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has revealed he will require daily treatment on an Achilles injury until the end of his playing career. Koscielny should be fit for the final league game of the campaign, as well as the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27. “Every morning I have my treatment for my Achilles and I know I need to do this to the end of my career,” he said.

Dortmund: Germany’s federal prosecutors’ office said that they had not found any indications that there was a “terrorist background” to the attack on the Borussia Dortmund bus on April 11. Prosecutors said they believed suspect Sergei V., a German-Russian carried out the attack “purely for monetary reasons”.

Championship play-off semi-final: Reading vs Fulham 1-0. (Reading win 2-1 on aggregate).

Scottish Premiership: Ross County vs Hamilton Academical 3-2; Motherwell vs Kilmarnock 3-1.

Scottish Premiership qualification: Dundee United vs Falkirk 2-2.