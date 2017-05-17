Pope hosts Juve, Lazio players
Pope Francis met with the players and officials of Juventus and Lazio ahead of tonight’s Coppa Italia final to be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, yesterday. Juventus are chasing the first treble in the club’s history. They are just one win away from securing the Serie A title and are also in the final of the Champions League where they face Real Madrid in Cardiff on June 3. Picture shows Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri greeted by Pope Francis at the Vatican.
