Man. City on brink of Champions League spot

Yaya Toure scores Manchester City’s third goal against West Bromwich Albion yesterday.

Manchester City moved back into third place and almost guaranteed Champions League qualification thanks to a 3-1 home victory against West Bromwich Albion yesterday at the Etihad Stadium.

They were frustrated for nearly half an hour but struck twice in two minutes, first when Gabriel Jesus tapped in from Kevin de Bruyne’s cut-back and then when Jesus turned provider to set up De Bruyne who curled a shot past Ben Foster.

Yaya Toure finished off another slick City move in the 57th minute following a one-two with former Atletico Madrid forward Sergio Aguero.

City need just a point from their final game away to Watford to make absolutely certain of a top-four finish.

The mood was slightly dampened late on when West Brom grabbed a late consolation from Hal Robson-Kanu.

Sanchez nets brace

Arsenal kept alive their top-four hopes with a 2-0 victory over Sunderland as Chile international Alexis Sanchez broke the visitors’ dogged resistance with two late goals at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Relegated Sunderland had defended deep and restricted Arsenal to half chances on a frustrating evening for Arsene Wenger’s side until Sanchez rode to the rescue, sidefooting home Mesut Ozil’s cross, 18 minutes from time.

Sanchez, who had a first-half effort ruled out after his shot went in off the arm of Olivier Giroud, then doubled the lead with a close-range header with nine minutes remaining.

Playing today

Southampton vs Man. United - 20.45

Tomorrow

Tottenham vs Leicester - 20.45

Next fixtures

Sunday: 16.00 Arsenal vs Everton; Burnley vs West Ham; Chelsea vs Sunderland; Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur; Leicester vs Bournemouth; Liverpool vs M’Boro; Manchester United vs Crystal Palace; Southampton vs Stoke City; Swansea vs West Brom; Watford vs Manchester City.