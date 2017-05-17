Jardim not taking title for granted

Leonardo Jardim ­– Monaco.

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim has warned his side against complacency when they host St Etienne tonight looking to wrap up the Ligue 1 trophy.

The principality side only need one point from their final two matches to secure their first top-flight title since 2000, with Monaco sitting three points clear of nearest rivals Paris Saint-Germain, who only have one fixture remaining.

It has been a successful week for the club, with Jardim winning the Ligue 1 manager of the year award whilst Danijel Subasic and star man Kylian Mbappe also won the best goalkeeper and best hope award respectively at the awards ceremony on Sunday evening, with Monaco on the cusp of adding a domestic trophy to their honours list.

Les Rouges et Blancs made up six of the Ligue 1’s team of the year, with Subasic, Benjamin Mendy, Kamil Glik, Djibril Sidibe, Bernardo Silva and Mbappe all making the line-up, which was also announced on Sunday, and Jardim wants his players to ignore the furore surrounding the match and treat it like any other.

He said in his pre-match press conference: “We have to play as usual, with the same attitude and ambition.

“We will not play for a draw. The objective is to get the team prepared in the best way possible and to stay far away from the euphoric attitude around us.

“We have to keep a cool head. Everything is possible in football, we all remember Barcelona’s comeback in the Champions League. Those who have congratulated me have yet to receive a response... I respect the game.

“We have worked for this title for 11 months and this is not the moment to let up.”

Moroccan winger Nabil Dirar is a doubt with a groin injury while Brazilian youngster Boschilia continues to be unavailable with a serious knee injury.

St Etienne boss Christophe Galtier hailed his opponents on their achievements this season and enjoyed watching the title tussle with the Parisian outfit.

Galtier told asse.fr: “I want to congratulate Leonardo Jardim for winning the title of best coach, it was largely justified.

“It has been a pleasure to watch this Monaco team play this season. To take the title from PSG is a great performance.

“Monaco is champion, even if it is not yet mathematically. It will be necessary to have a very professional attitude (against them).”

Despite missing out on European football next season, Galtier insists his Les Verts side will make it difficult for the league leaders as they fight for a seventh place.

“We have to finish with dignity and honour for the club. We have to make a real match against the best,” he said.

“There is a financial gap between the seventh and eighth.

“I have to do the job to the end so the club does not suffer a financial loss at the end of the season.”

Midfielder Vincent Pajot has been ruled out of the clash with a thigh injury while Cheikh M’Bengue could miss out with a calf problem.