Football news

The first ever Manchester derby on foreign soil will be held in Houston this summer. Manchester United and Manchester City will do battle at the NRG Stadium in Texas on July 20 .

It will be the second attempt for the rivals to do battle on foreign soil after last summer’s friendly in Beijing, China was cancelled due to the quagmire pitch.

“We are very excited to play it in front of our passionate American fans. There are so many great memories from this game in history and we can’t wait to create some new ones in Houston,” Ferran Soriano, chief executive of Manchester City, said.

Falcao, Coentrao facing accusations

The Spanish prosecutor in Madrid said yesterday it had filed a lawsuit against players Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao, accusing them of hiding almost seven million euros ($7.7 million) from the tax office between 2012 and 2014.

Colombian striker Falcao, who played for Atletico Madrid from 2011-2013, has been accused of failing to properly declare a total of around 5.6 million euros earned from image rights.

Coentrao, who plays for Real Madrid, is accused of failing to correctly declare almost €1.3 million, also earnings from image rights.

Real Madrid declined to comment. Neither Atletico or the two players’ agents were available for comment.

Vodafone backs out of Hammers deal

British telecoms firm Vodafone has pulled out of a £20 million deal to sponsor West Ham’s London Stadium home.

The company has been in talks with the stadium’s owners, the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), for at least six months and the decision to walk away is a huge blow to the business plan for what was the centrepiece of the London Olympics.

A spokesman for Vodafone told Press Association Sport he could “confirm there are no plans to sponsor the London Stadium”.

Lacazette set for Lyon departure

Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas has indicated that star striker Alexandre Lacazette will be allowed to leave the club this summer if the deal is right for Les Gones.

Lacazette has been the subject of transfer speculation for several seasons, and this summer the 25-year-old has been linked with Atletico Madrid and Arsenal amongst others.

“Alex had a good option with a club that is in his heart,” Aulas said. “If the club of his heart is able to match our demands - as Barcelona did last season for Sam Umtiti - then things will go well. Otherwise, it will depend on our other business,” Aulas said.

Cavani named best Ligue 1 player

Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani was named Ligue 1 player of the season by his fellow professionals on Monday.

The Uruguay forward has scored 35 league goals in as many appearances this season and PSG are likely to finish second to Monaco in Ligue 1.

The principality side won the best coach trophy with Leonardo Jardim, France prodigy Kylian Mbappe was awarded the best hope trophy and Danijel Subasic was named best goalkeeper.

Monaco will snatch their first Ligue 1 title since 2000 if they avoid defeat against St Etienne tonight.

Costa should move to China – Oscar

Oscar has said he would be “delighted” if Diego Costa chose to join him in the Chinese Super League.

Brazil international Oscar moved to Shanghai SIPG in January, and Costa has since been strongly linked with China amid ongoing uncertainty over his Stamford Bridge future.

Oscar said: “If he moves here, I will be delighted. The only thing I can tell him is that I quite enjoy my life in China. I don’t have any problems so far.

“The culture here is obviously very different from that of my country, but we are getting used to it, bit by bit.

“Everyone has got to figure out the things he wants most. And I believe coming to China is the best choice for me.”