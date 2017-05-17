Advert
Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 08:21

Birkirkara’s Dimitrov wins monthly awards

Birkirkara forward Srdjan Dimitrov (picture) closed off the 2016-2017 season in style when the Serbian was named as the BOV Player of the Month for April and May.

The spotlight was definitely on the Serbian schemer in Birkir-kara’s 3-3 draw against Valletta where he set up all of his team’s goals.

Dimitrov picked up defender Nikola Vukanac with an inviting cross for the opening goal before setting up Christian Bubalovic for the second.

The speedy Dimitrov was then upended in the area by Valletta’s Romeo Romao to win a penalty which was converted by Edward Herrera.

Dimitrov scored his team’s third goal in the 3-0 win over Mosta with a neat lob over Yenz Cini and also opened the scoring in their 3-1 win over Balzan.

For Dimitrov this was his fourth monthly award this season after also picking up the accolade for August and January.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Malta football icon Ronnie Cocks dies,...

  2. Kristensen named Player of the Year

  3. Juventus need to learn from Roma defeat...

  4. Zidane praises Ronaldo after landmark goals

  5. Move can take Spurs to last level –...

  6. Roma’s 3-1 victory at the Olimpico

  7. Football news

  8. Rakitic hoping for Real slip-up

  9. Sporting briefs

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed