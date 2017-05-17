Birkirkara’s Dimitrov wins monthly awards

Birkirkara forward Srdjan Dimitrov (picture) closed off the 2016-2017 season in style when the Serbian was named as the BOV Player of the Month for April and May.

The spotlight was definitely on the Serbian schemer in Birkir-kara’s 3-3 draw against Valletta where he set up all of his team’s goals.

Dimitrov picked up defender Nikola Vukanac with an inviting cross for the opening goal before setting up Christian Bubalovic for the second.

The speedy Dimitrov was then upended in the area by Valletta’s Romeo Romao to win a penalty which was converted by Edward Herrera.

Dimitrov scored his team’s third goal in the 3-0 win over Mosta with a neat lob over Yenz Cini and also opened the scoring in their 3-1 win over Balzan.

For Dimitrov this was his fourth monthly award this season after also picking up the accolade for August and January.