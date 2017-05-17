Failed strategic take-off

Air Malta has been metaphorically grounded for the past few years as it became evident that the targets set in the restructuring plan agreed with the European Union were not being achieved. A little helping hand from the government and local banks is what probably kept it going despite the deadline for the conclusion of the restructuring phase having expired last March.

In the last several months, the government and the airline management kept a tight lid on talks with third parties in a bid to find a strategic partner that could rescue the flag carrier from failure. Alitalia was the latest prospective partner mentioned but it soon became evident the negotiations with the Italian airline would lead to nowhere as Alitalia had its own serious existential problems.

Those whose livelihood depends on the success of Air Malta, including the workers and tourism operators, felt let down by the lack of openness in which those talks were conducted. They rightly feel political expediency dictated a protracted negotiating period not to reveal the tough prospects facing the airline before a general election.

The company’s annual general meeting was postponed indefinitely and the Tourism Minister, politically responsible for the carrier, failed to give straight answers on what was going on in the negotiating rooms where politicians, airline management, trade unions and potential partners were at some stage involved. Workers were starved of information and asked to be patient because, in the end, talks would take a good turn.

Everyone knows how the Alitalia saga finished. The Italian airline is now in receivership and redundancies for thousands of workers are planned following their rejection of a compromise solution agreed to by the owners and trade unions. At least, the final stages of this saga was conducted in a transparent way, with workers and other stakeholders, including banks, being kept fully informed on what was going on.

In Malta, we seem to do things differently. In the midst of the election campaign, the Prime Minister sounds as optimistic as ever, expressing himself confident there will be good news for Air Malta “in the near future”.

Is this just a ‘sop to Cerberus’? Is the Prime Minister’s vague comment enough to put workers’ and other stakeholders’ mind at rest? Like Alitalia and other struggling airlines, Air Malta faces tough challenges. The European airlines market has substantial overcapacity and it is unrealistic to expect other carriers to come knocking on Air Malta’s door without demanding tough decisions that will affect the way it would operate in future. Nobody should conclude that the mere advent of a Middle East- or Fast East-based airline would in itself make things easier for Air Malta.

Political leaders owe it to the employees and other stakeholders of Air Malta, and, indeed, to everybody, to tell them what is happening. The airline’s management have a similar responsibility that, so far, they have failed to shoulder adequately well.

For months, the Tourism Minister challenged reports by this newspaper about problems faced in the talks with Alitalia… until they collapsed.

Air Malta cannot afford another failed strategic take off. The chickens of fake promises of a better future will soon come home to roost. It could happen just after the June 3 election.