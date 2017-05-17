Asos warehouse fire destroys stock worth millions

British online fashion retailer Asos Plc said yesterday a fire at its warehouse outside Berlin destroyed stock worth about €7 million.

The company’s Eurohub 2 distribution centre had about seven million items in stock when the fire broke out at 3am local time yesterday. Two million items were present in the chamber damaged by the fire.

Asos was fully insured for the loss of stock and any subsequent business interruption, the company said.

The online retailer has been hit by fire accidents before as well. Its main distribution centre in the UK at Barnsley caught fire in 2014, causing some €30 million worth of damage. The Buncefield fuel depot explosion in 2005 had also destroyed one of its warehouses.