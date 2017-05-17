Advert
Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 08:08

Asos warehouse fire destroys stock worth millions

British online fashion retailer Asos Plc said yesterday a fire at its warehouse outside Berlin destroyed stock worth about €7 million.

The company’s Eurohub 2 distribution centre had about seven million items in stock when the fire broke out at 3am local time yesterday. Two million items were present in the chamber damaged by the fire.

Asos was fully insured for the loss of stock and any subsequent business interruption, the company said.

The online retailer has been hit by fire accidents before as well. Its main distribution centre in the UK at Barnsley caught fire in 2014, causing some €30 million worth of damage. The Buncefield fuel depot explosion in 2005 had also destroyed one of its warehouses.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. MSE Share Index drops to a fresh near...

  2. Apple shares – The show must go on!

  3. Suspension of listing and trading of 6pm...

  4. EU says investment deal with China ‘urgent’

  5. Premier Capital exceeds €200 million...

  6. Dubai plans €1.5bn tourist project

  7. Cybersecurity stocks rise after global...

  8. Company briefs

  9. Firmer crude price lifts stocks, hurts...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed