This week at the cinema

Charlie Hunnam plays the legendary king in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Genre: Action adventure

Director: Guy Ritchie

Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Jude Law, Djimon Hounsou, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen, Freddie Fox

Duration: 126 minutes

Class: 12A

KRS Releasing Ltd

British director Guy Ritchie (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch) takes on the Arthurian legend in his latest endeavour.

After the murder of his father, young Arthur's power-hungry uncle Vortigern seizes control of the crown.

Robbed of his birthright, he grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader.

The cast stars Charlie Hunnam in the title role, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey as The Mage, Jude Law as the evil Vortigern, Eric Bana as Uther Pendragon or King Uther, the father of King Arthur, and Djimon Honsou as Sir Bedivere, the Knight of the round Table of King Arthur who returns Excalibur to the Lady of the Lake.

Despite the A-list cast and a $175 million production budget, the film received mostly bad reviews. Peter Debruge of Variety was one of the most outspoken critics.

He described it as “a loud, obnoxious parade of flashy set pieces, as one visually busy, belligerent action scene after another marches by, each making less sense than the last, but all intended to overwhelm”.

Emily Yoshida of Vulture said the film was boring “not because nothing happens, but because everything that does happen is put through a narrative blender”.

Other critics were less negative.

Sandy Schaefer of Screen Rant wrote: “Legend of the Sword’s brazen reimagining of Arthurian mythos, coupled with Ritchie’s style, makes for a bombastic yet entertaining King Arthur epic.”

The film, which was released in both 2D and 3D early this month in the US, bombed at the box office, grossing about $45 million so far.

Ratings

IMDB: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 26%

Empire: 2 stars

Jessica Chastain plays a determined lobbyist in Miss Sloane.

Miss Sloane (2016)

Genre: Drama

Director: John Madden

Stars: Jessica Chastain, Mark Strong, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sam Waterston, John Lithgow

Duration: 132 minutes

Class: 15

KRS Releasing Ltd

The political thriller stars Jessica Chastain as Elizabeth Sloane, who is one of the most sought-after lobbyists in Washington, DC.

When asked to help oppose a Bill that imposes regulations on firearms, she instead joins a scrappy boutique firm that represents the backers of the law.

Her defiant stance and determination to win makes her the target of powerful new enemies who threaten her career and the people she cares about.

The film, which premiered at the AFI Fest last November, received positive reviews and critics really appreciated Chastain’s performance. She even received a Golden Globe nomination for this role.

Anna Smith of Empire wrote: “Hard to root for but mesmerising to watch, Sloane is expertly portrayed by Chastain in this dialogue-heavy lobbyist thriller that should please fans of both actor and genre.”

S. Jhoanna Robledo of Common Sense Media was equally impressed. She said: “Chastain is singularly responsible for elevating this film from a just-OK political drama/thriller to a compelling one. She expresses so much with just a quiver of her eyelid or a deep breath.”

The critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes is on the same lines: “Miss Sloane sits squarely on the shoulders of Jessica Chastain's performance – and she responds with awards-worthy work that single-handedly elevates the film.”

Despite the good reviews, the film did not fare that well at the box office, earning $3.5 million so far.

Ratings

IMDB: 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Empire: 3 stars

Noomi Rapace defends herself from Orlando Bloom’s charm in Unlocked.

Unlocked (2017)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Michael Apted

Stars: Noomi Rapace, Orlando Bloom, Toni Collette, Michael Douglas, John Malkovich

Duration: 98 minutes

Class: 15

KRS Releasing Ltd

Orlando Bloom sheds his piratecostume for an action film directed by Michael Apted (The World is Not Enough, Gorillas in the Mist, Chronicles of Narnia).

The main protagonist, however, is Swedish actress Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Prometheus) who plays a CIA interrogater who is tricked to provide information to the wrong side. She thus finds herself at the centre of a devastating biological attack on London.

The film did not receive good reviews , as it seems to offer nothing new to the genre.

Guy Lodge of Variety wrote: “An anonymously enjoyable espionage thriller that, for purposes of memory, all but self-destructs the second the closing credits begin to roll.”

Nick De Semlyen of Empire agreed. He said: “Unlocked’s components are all too familiar, and it does not put nearly enough effort into making them feel fresh.”

The film has so far been released in the UK and in other European countries but will only open in the US in September.

Ratings

IMDB: 6.0/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 25%

Empire: 2 stars