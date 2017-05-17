Watch: A stroll through Bonneval-sur-Arc (ARTE)
Adapting to a life ruled by the force of nature
Bonneval is the last village of the Haute-Maurienne before reaching Italy.
Until the 1970s, it was literally buried under snow every winter and cut off from the rest of the world. The inhabitants have had to learn to live in total autarky during the winter months.
