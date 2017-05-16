White House will not say if Israel provided info Trump discussed with Lavrov
The White House declined to comment this evening on media reports that Israel was the source of sensitive information that President Donald Trump shared with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a White House meeting last week.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said he would not comment on the reports. He also declined to say whether the White House would share transcripts of Trump's meeting with Lavrov with lawmakers who have asked for them.
