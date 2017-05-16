Advert
Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 13:57

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches Inmarsat communications satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has successfully launched into space an Inmarsat communications satellite from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The satellite launched carried the heaviest haul ever by a Falcon 9 rocket to date, weighing more than six tons.

The satellite, by London-based Inmarsat, which is the largest UK space company, is part of the company's Global Xpress communications satellites that are to provide high speed internet connections globally, according to SpaceX.

