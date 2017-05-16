Moors murderer, dies, after refusing to say where child victims were buried

Ian Brady, a murderer jailed for sadistic crimes that shocked Britain to its core. died last night.

Brady, along with his partner Myra Hindley, was responsible for snatching children off the street, sexually abusing them and torturing them to death.

Ian Brady has died aged 79, an NHS spokesman has confirmed.

Across the nation, there was an outpouring of loathing for the pair.

The killer died aged 79, hours after he was urged to "do the right thing" and reveal where the last of his child victims was buried.

Brady was jailed for the killings of John Kilbride, 12, 10-year-old Lesley Ann Downey and Edward Evans, 17, in 1966.

He went on to admit the murders of Pauline Reade, 16, and 12-year-old Keith Bennett.

Glasgow-born Brady had been held at Ashworth High Secure Hospital since 1985 and died at 6.03pm last night. The exact cause of his death is unknown, however it has been said that he had been on a supply of oxygen for a while due to a lung and chest condition.

Greater Manchester Police have said they will never close the case of Moors Murder victim Keith Bennett, despite the death of Ian Brady.

Whilst we are not actively searching Saddleworth Moors, Greater Manchester Police will never close this case. Brady's death does not change that.

Head of the force's Cold Case Review Unit, Martin Bottomley, said officers would act on "credible and actionable" information which would help them find the body of 12-year-old Keith.

He said: "Whilst we are not actively searching Saddleworth Moors, Greater Manchester Police will never close this case. Brady's death does not change that."

Mr Bottomley praised the "incredible dignity" of the families of the victims of Moors Murderers Brady and Myra Hindley.

He said: "I do not want to comment on Brady at all. The thoughts of everyone within Greater Manchester Police are with the families who lost loved ones in the most painful and traumatic way.

"It is especially saddening for the family of Keith Bennett that his killers did not reveal to police the whereabouts of Keith's burial site. A week hardly goes by when we do not receive some information which purports to lead us to Keith but ultimately only two people knew where Keith is.

"I want to stress that our aim, as it always has been, is to find where Keith is buried and give closure to his surviving family members so they can give Keith the proper burial they so desperately want."