Death toll rises in Venezuelan protests against Maduro

Tense scenes in Venezuela on yesterday as protesters faced off with police during a blockade aimed at pressuring President Nicolas Maduro to call for elections in the divided country.

Monday's demonstration comes amidst a mounting death toll in the OPEC nation. Earlier in the day, media reported 18-year-old Luis Alvarez was killed during a protest in Palmira. A police officer in Carabobo is also in critical condition after being shot in the head.

That brought the death toll in six weeks of protest to at least 39.

The Maduro-friendly governor of Carabobo, Francisco Ameliach, has accused the opposition of being behind the shooting of the officer in Nueva Esparta.

Hundreds have reportedly been arrested in a crackdown on protesters in Venezuela. Critics accuse the government of bringing those civilians arrested before military courts.

The blockades of major roads in Caracas is part of the opposition's strategy to vary tactics and keep up momentum in popular calls against the president.

The daily protests come as President Nicolas Maduro is set to announce the make up of his constituent assembly, which would be authorised to modify the country's constitution.

Critics of the president argue Maduro is increasingly dictatorial and plans to staff the assembly with supporters and avoid elections he would likely lose during a crushing recession in the oil-producing country.