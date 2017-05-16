Watch: PM spokesman on PN's 'vicious' attacks, corruption... and that Azerbaijan trip

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Kurt Farrugia insists it was the Nationalist Party's vicious attacks which forced the Prime Minister's hand to call an early general election.

The head of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister says the Nationalist Party was dead set on creating instability in the country.

In tomorrow's edition of Times Talk, Mr Farrugia also fields questions about the government's transparency, the infamous trip to Azerbaijan and his party's chances of securing the June 3 election.