Watch: PM spokesman on PN's 'vicious' attacks, corruption... and that Azerbaijan trip
Kurt Farrugia on Times Talk tomorrow
Kurt Farrugia insists it was the Nationalist Party's vicious attacks which forced the Prime Minister's hand to call an early general election.
The head of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister says the Nationalist Party was dead set on creating instability in the country.
In tomorrow's edition of Times Talk, Mr Farrugia also fields questions about the government's transparency, the infamous trip to Azerbaijan and his party's chances of securing the June 3 election.
