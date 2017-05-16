Young Stars edge Hotsticks in thriller

Lightshop Hotsticks 2

Floriana Young Stars 3

(after extra-time)

The HAM Knock-Out final lived up to its billing.

The game featured unexpected twists and turns as both teams gave their all and produced a no-holds-barred performance.

A cautious start from both teams with man-to-man marking being the order of the day curtailed clear-cut chances.

On 14 minutes the game sprang into life when Ryan Dalli deflected a shot from the top of the D into the net to give Hotsticks a 1-0 lead.

After both teams missed a couple of half chances, on 29 minutes, Young Stars were awarded a penalty stroke but Andrew Camilleri saw his shot from the spot saved by Emile Borg, the Hotsticks keeper.

Young Stars exerted further pressure towards the end of the first half but did not take advantage of two penalty corner awards in the final two minutes of the first half leaving Hotsticks a goal ahead.

Hardly had a minute elapsed in the second half when Hotsticks were awarded a penalty stroke and Shawn Grima made no mistake from the spot, flicking the ball into the top right corner of the net to double Hotsticks advantage.

On 41 minutes Jamie Mifsud pulled one back for Young Stars after finishing off a move down the left flank by Ryan Seychell.

Here, action became frantic and tactics, tiring feet and strained nerves played their part, both teams striving to score another goal and put the game to rest.

On 50 minutes Hotsticks were awarded another penalty stroke when Steve Portelli was tripped inside the D but Shawn Grima saw his flick from the spot saved by Young Stars keeper James Mizzi.

Both teams failed to take advantage of a couple of penalty corner awards each and when it seemed that Hotsticks were on the way to victory, Young Stars were awarded another penalty corner with seconds left on the clock. Cornelissen Nanko flicked the ball into the bottom corner of the net to send the game into extra-time.

In the third minute of the first period of overtime, Young Stars took the lead when from another penalty corner award Nanko grabbed his second goal.

Hotsticks reacted strongly and forced Young Stars deep into a defensive mode but the final whistle blew with Young Stars running out winners of this hard-fought encounter despite constant Hotsticks’ pressure during the second period of extra-time.

Umpires: Luke Busuttil Leaver, Paul Brincat.