Malta hosting convention of the Federation of European Carnival Cities

Malta is hosting the 37th convention of the Federation of European Carnival Cities. Some 60 delegates are expected to attend the convention.

The main activities of Malta’s fourth convention are intended for delegates to come together, share ideas, as well as experience some of the culture of Malta and what its Karnival has to offer.

The trailer of this year’s Carnival King will be on display in Freedom Square, Valletta, tomorrow, along with a specially constructed trailer for Carnival Malta on the occasion of the Maltese presidency of the European Council.

The trailers will be revealed today, following a flag parade of all participating countries.

A special edition of the spontaneous carnival in Nadur is being held on Saturday.

The convention is being organised by the Valletta local council in collaboration with the Malta Arts Council. Additional assistance is being provided by the Ministry of Justice, Culture and Local Government, the Ministry of Gozo, as well as the local councils of Xagħra and Nadur.

The Federation of European Carnival Cities is an international organisation comprised of a number of global cities that organise carnivals in their respective localities. The organisation was founded in 1980 in Patras, Greece. Malta became a member in 1985 and was one of the principle member countries along with Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and England.

Over the years, many other organisations from different countries have joined as official members.

The federation meets twice a year: once around October and November for Dies Natalis – a meeting which commemorates the founding of the organisation – and once during May for an annual convention.

The latter event deals with themes of general interest regarding carnival activities related to all respective organising members.

Additionally, the same convention serves as a cultural exchange agreement.

Malta has organised three successful conventions over the years, the first being in May 1987.

The second convention in Malta took place in 1995 with a record attendance of 102 participants. It was after this success that Malta, with assistance from the Nadur local council, organised the 25th annual convention in May 2005.

The convention is being held until Monday, May 22.