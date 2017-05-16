Calling all musicians, music programmers

Valletta 2018 is currently seeking proposals for its music programme for the European Capital of Culture year. Photo: Elisa Von Brockdorff/Valletta 2018

The Valletta 2018 Foundation is accepting proposals to form part of the European Capital of Culture’s Music Programme during 2018.

Successful proposals will be awarded a grant of up to €6,000 and will feature in the Valletta 2018 calendar of events.

Proposals will be assessed on a number of criteria such as their experimental and participatory nature as well as their spirit of fostering collaboration between different musicians, genres and different types of music.

Preference will be given to proposals created by young people, and that foster collaboration between local musicians and those from the Mediterranean region.

Proposals of musical and music-related projects and events are being considered.

They may be newly developed or may form part of an already existing event or festival.

More information on how to submit your proposals can be found on: http://valletta2018.org/events/call-for-proposals-music-programme . Proposals are to reach the Valletta 2018 Foundation by Monday, May 22, at noon.