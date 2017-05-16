Announcements

DALLI. On May 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROSARIA, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her children Saviour and his wife Maria, Jimmy and his wife Judith, and Carmelo and his wife Carmen, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, May 16, at 8.15am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBATTISTA. On May 14, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, GLADYS, widow of Victor, passed away peacefully at the age of 85. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mro. Ronnie Debattista and his wife Michelle, Carmen and her husband Joe, Joan and Stephen and Alfred and his wife Margaret, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, May 17, at 8am at Msida parish church followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to all the staff at RW4 for their great care and dedication.

FARRUGIA. On May 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Sliema, ex-teacher and assistant head, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Irene, his children Sr Valerie of the Ursuline Sisters, David and his wife Doreen, Michael and his wife Jackie, his grandchildren Kevin and his wife Rita, Sarah and her husband Matthew, Andrew and his great-grandson Matthew, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, May 18, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, St Julian’s, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. It is requested that instead of flowers, donations to the Ursuline Creche, Sliema, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On May 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, widower of Maria Elda, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Mary Doris, Antida and her husband Raymond Cutajar, and Antoinette, his grandchildren Susanne, Jonathan, Sarah and their partners, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, May 16, at 1.30pm for Santa Maria parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CILIA. In loving memory of my father JOHN on the 23rd anniversary of his death. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure to cherish forever. His daughter Doris, husband Antoine and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COPPINI – JOSEPHINE. Today the anniversary of her passing to a better life. Never forgotten by her daughter Martine, husband Noel, Melanie, Francesca and Julienne, and Carmen, Petra and Justine. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

COPPINI – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory of a dear sister and aunt on the 38th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her sisters Agnes, Vivienne, Lina, brothers Joseph, Stephen and their families.

CUTAJAR. Everlasting and treasured memories of JOE, a never forgotten father, grand-father and brother, today being the 20th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed but never forgotten by Rowena, widow of his son George, his sons Kenneth and his wife Marie Claire, Anthony and his wife Sarah, Gordon and his wife Karen, his grandchildren, brothers, relatives and friends. Grant him, O Lord, eternal rest.

GRIMA – VICTOR L. Remembering our dearest father. Always in our thoughts and prayers, especially on the 38th anniversary of his passing away. Mona, Suni, Jojo, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and in-laws.

MIZZI – ANTHONY. Remembering my brother with love and great affection. Sophie.

PACE. Remembering dear TONY on the third anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts, Lilian, Brigid, Patrick, Andrea, Deborah and Enrica.