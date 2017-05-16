Watch: Is this the world's luckiest girl?
Car drives right over her
A young Chinese girl was fortunate to escape with only slight injuries when a car drove right over her in China's Guizhou province.
The girl, pictured in a CCTV video dressed in yellow, appeared to follow her older brother across the road when the accident happened.
In what could have been a fatal incident, the child came away with only minor injuries after falling down so that the car passed over her.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.