Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 20:53

Watch: Is this the world's luckiest girl?

Car drives right over her

A young Chinese girl was fortunate to escape with only slight injuries when a car drove right over her in China's Guizhou province.

The girl, pictured in a CCTV video dressed in yellow, appeared to follow her older brother across the road when the accident happened.

In what could have been a fatal incident, the child came away with only minor injuries after falling down so that the car passed over her. 

