Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 15:33

Xewkija man injured at construction site

A 59-year-old man from Xewkija was injured this afternoon after he fell at a construction site in Xewkija.

The man was seriously injured around 1pm and is being treated at the Gozo General Hospital, according to the police report.

