Ukrainian president starts state visit to Malta
The President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, has arrived in Malta on a two-day visit.
The official welcoming ceremony was held on the Palace Square, where President Poroshenko was greeted by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.
The Ukrainian president will have talks with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat later this afternoon.
The talks are expected to focus on his country's relations with the EU and the tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
