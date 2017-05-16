Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the government has given in to pressure by Henley & Partners and accepted lifting the 1,800 passport sales cap negotiated with the European Commission on the sale of Maltese passports. In another story, it quotes PBS chief executive John Bundy saying that no changes will be made to the Eurovision selection process despite Malta registering its worst result in a decade during last week’s song contest.

The Malta Independent publishes an e-mail which it says confirms the first effects of Panamagate on the financial sector.

L-Orizzont quotes sources close to the Nationalist Party saying that Opposition leader Simon Busuttil has promised PD leader Marlene Farrugia a new Nationalist government would halt spring hunting.

MaltaToday says that Archbishop Charles Scicluna has entered the political fray making a direct reference to the effects of corruption and lies.

In-Nazzjon says a new national force would restore Malta’s reputation.