Save Wied Għomor, mayors tell political parties

Wied Għomor valley. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Mayors from three localities surrounding one of the last green spaces in a densely developed area yesterday urged political parties to draft proposals to save it.

Swieqi Mayor Noel Muscat said that the Wied Għomor valley, between Swieqi and San Ġwann, which also touches on St Julian’s, was “under attack” from property speculators.

The valley is one of the last green spaces in the area offering a green lung for its surroundings. There are currently a number of planning applications for multiple developments in the stretch, and residents yesterday voiced concerns that developers would soon “get their hands on it”.

We’ve already experienced this with other valleys in the neighbourhood

“We’ve already experienced this with other valleys in the neighbourhood which were once green spaces and are now covered with new developments. Residents are asking ‘who is protecting us?’ and they are right,” Mr Muscat said.

San Ġwann mayor Etienne Bonello Dupuis said a planning policy reform in 2014 had opened the door for developers to turn small agricultural plots into new residential developments.

The Rural Policy and Design Guideline regulations enacted in 2014 are meant to allow existing agricultural structures to be extended. Mr Bonello Dupuis said they were being abused.

“What was meant to help farmers is being used to help developers, to build villas with swimming pools,” he said.

St Julian’s Mayor Guido Dalli warned developing the area could have unexpected consequences. Developing it, he said, would see a deluge of rainwater flood to Spinola Bay, which would put excessive pressure on the area’s infrastructure.

The three mayors, flanked by Alternattiva Demokratika chairman Arnold Cassola, residents and members of eNGOs, urged both major political parties to look into the planning policy that was “threatening” the area.

“This policy needs to be re-viewed to ensure that it really is used for agricultural purposes,” Mr Muscat said.

He launched an appeal for councils to be supported by the government in their fight for residents’ rights. He said councils were not equipped to manage the fight against constant development. They did not have the hu-man resources or the money.

A possible solution, Mr Muscat said, could be in providing localities with case officers to liaise with the Planning Authority to cut down on the burden on councils keeping tabs on development.