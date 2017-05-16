Prices of a range of medicines down
The price of a number of medicines was reduced today in what the government said was the tenth such exercise in this legislature.
The price cuts reach up to 32 per cent.
Among the medicines is Axura, used for dementia, whose price is down by 31 per cent, Arimidex, used to treat breast cancer, and medicines used to treat asthma, prostate cancer, infections, depression, arthritis, diabetes, glaucoma, and tobacco dependence.
See the full list of price cuts on below.
