PN says spoof website makes 'a mockery of democracy'

A spoof website using the Nationalist Party leader’s name and branding similar to that of the PN campaign was launched today, creating initial confusion among many people who thought it was a PN platform.

The website, simonbusuttil.com, presents a series of images ridiculing the PN, its candidates and the various proposals unveiled since the election was called.

At first glance, the website can easily be mistaken for one that is run by the PN, featuring colour schemes that have been prominent in all of the party’s campaign material.

Confusion was further fuelled when One, the Labour Party news portal, reported the website's launch, claiming it carries detailed information on what the leader of the opposition thinks and what his choices will be.

The website today featured a mock-up of a possible cabinet which sees Partit Demokratiku leader Marlene Farrugia as deputy prime minister, alongside Dr Busuttil as prime minister.

A fake Instagram profile has also been set up with a series of images taking digs at Dr Busuttil and the PN already making it to the photo-sharing app which is linked to the website.

Google Adverts popping up to users who carry out PN-related searches have also featured the new website.

A PN spokesman told Times of Malta that this was all part of the “campaign of lies being pushed by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his corrupt clique”.

“Joseph Muscat is making a mockery of democracy. We are facing an election because of the situation created by him and his corrupt clique ‑ the most corrupt government this country has ever had,” the spokesman said.

Asked whether the party would attempt to get the domain back, the spokesman said that the PN could not renew it is as it never owned it.