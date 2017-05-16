Advert
Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 09:26 by

Vanessa Macdonald

Patriots Party object to Alleanza nominations

Candidates were submitted for all districts

The Patriots Party has submitted an objection to the Electoral Commission against the Alleanza Bidla nominations.

The Patriots said that AB submitted candidates to contest all the electoral districts, which they said went against the rules.

"We abided by the rules, so why shouldn't they? I am surprised that the major parties have not also objected," a party spokesman told the Times of Malta.

The Electoral Commission has not yet ruled on the objection.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. It's my party... and I'll sit on my car...

  2. Muscat urges irked voters to distinguish...

  3. Graffiti insulting Marlene Farrugia,...

  4. Marlene Farrugia dusts off old Labour...

  5. The Labour Party has been rendered fake...

  6. Lawyers’ group fears breakdown in rule...

  7. Busuttil: The national interest must...

  8. Watch: Hunting penalties may be in need...

  9. Watch: Imagine what Mintoff would have...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed