Patriots Party object to Alleanza nominations
Candidates were submitted for all districts
The Patriots Party has submitted an objection to the Electoral Commission against the Alleanza Bidla nominations.
The Patriots said that AB submitted candidates to contest all the electoral districts, which they said went against the rules.
"We abided by the rules, so why shouldn't they? I am surprised that the major parties have not also objected," a party spokesman told the Times of Malta.
The Electoral Commission has not yet ruled on the objection.
