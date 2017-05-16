NGOs to present environmental proposals
PM and Opposition leader invited to attend
Local environmental NGOs will present their electoral proposals on Monday and have invited the Prime Minister and Opposition leader to attend.
Activist Alan Deidun said that Marlene Farrugia and Arnold Cassola had already confirmed their presence.
“Will you be joining us too?” Mr Deidun said in a Facebook post aimed at Joseph Muscat and Simon Busuttil. “The meeting won’t be a shouting match since it will only be attended by eNGO representatives, with the discussion being moderated by Lovin Malta.”
“The environment’s thematic importance is such that it warrants your presence as leaders of your respective parties… Please don’t delegate such an onerous responsibility to others.”
Mr Deidun said that a summary of the 10 key proposals would be sent to them by Thursday morning to ensure they had ample time to study them before Monday’s debate.
