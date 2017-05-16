Muscat: Busuttil knew in advance of Caruana Galizia Egrant claims

Flying the flag for Joseph Muscat in Naxxar this afternoon.

Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil had known what, when and how blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia who write about the ownership of Egrant, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said today.

Caruana Galizia had reported that documents showed that Michelle Muscat, the prime minister's wife, was the beneficial owner of the secret Panamanian company.

Speaking in Naxxar, Dr Muscat said PN sources, who started to speak up because they knew something was wrong, had informed him that Dr Busuttil was in cahoots with Ms Caruana Galizia.

“Simon Busuttil knew what was going to be said, how it was going to be said, he even knew what time it was going to be said, when he that same night called for people to protest,” he said.

The prime minister reiterated that if a magisterial inquiry found “even the most remote shred of evidence” of any wrongdoing on his part he would resign.

“If the magisterial inquiry comes out tonight, tomorrow, the day before the election, or any other day, I will shoulder the responsibility that second,” he said.

He was quick to call on Dr Busuttil “to be a man” and do the same.

Dr Muscat said the PN leader could not hide from the fact that he had made Ms Caruana Galizia’s allegations his own, as the whole country had heard him.

Earlier, Dr Muscat was also critical of Partit Demokratiku leader Marlene Farrugia’s performance at yesterday's Broadcasting Authority debate.

He said Dr Farrugia had lost her cool in the debate against minister Helena Dalli and had to be told to calm down by the moderator.

“I wish the debate hadn’t stopped and she wasn’t censored, so that the people could have seen her for who she is,” Dr Muscat said.

He described both Dr Farrugia and Dr Busuttil as being “trigger happy,” questioning whether they could be trusted with the country, when they both so easily lost their cool.

“Imagine them trying to draft a budget, shouting at each other, is that what you want?” he asked the audience.

He also hit out at the Nationalist Party’s electoral proposals saying they were not financially viable. Calculations of their cost, being done by the Labour Party, he said, had already shown many proposals to be off the money mark.

“And if you thought those were funny, then the next ones will be hilarious – because we’ve been doing some more calculations,” he said.