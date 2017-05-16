GRTU wants ODZ to be out of bounds for developments

The GRTU believes that publicly-owned land outside the development zones should be completely out of bounds for development, and is asking that it should be properly valued so the price tag would be the “ultimate deterrent”.

This was one of 33 proposals launched today by the GRTU for the 2017 General Election. The proposals are being presented to the main political parties in the hope that they will be included in their political manifestos “as a commitment to be pro-business once they make it to government”.

Electricity prices for the commercial sector should be reduced by 30 per cent

The GRTU put emphasis on the role of the Malta Council for Social and Economic Development (MCESD) saying that anything agreed between the social partners within its remit should be ratified by the government of the day.

Another priority was that the government should not enter in direct competition with the private sector and shall not put public entities, NGOs and charitable foundations in competition with the private sector.

Among various commitments requested by GRTU is the reduction of electricity prices for the commercial sector by 30 per cent.

On the fiscal front, the chamber said that the maximum income tax on SMEs would be of 10 per cent, and it called for the 6/7 tax incentive to exclude economic sectors where Malta had already reached market stagnation.