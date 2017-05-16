GreenPak's recycling volume tops national target

Last year’s operations yielded the highest surplus of funds to date generated by GreenPak, the largest waste recovery system in Malta, the coop told its annual general meeting.

President Victor Galea told members that 13,200 of 20,381 tons of packaging waste placed on the market were recycled.

This was more than the minimum national target set at 55 per cent.

Moreover, in its first year of operating the WEEE scheme, GreenPak collected 568 tons of the 3,990 tons of electronic waste declared by members.

CEO Mario Schembri said GreenPak strengthened its leadership in waste recovery as the cooperative continued to develop three areas of activities, namely packaging waste, WEEE and the Batree schemes.

He said that GreenPak's bring-in sites' infrastructure would be upgraded in the next two years by the end of this year and more than 500 battery recycling points would be available across Malta and Gozo.