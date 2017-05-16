Busuttil announces PN proposals on animal welfare

A Nationalist government will give generous assistance to animal sanctuaries, which are giving a sterling service to the country, party leader Simon Busuttil said this afternoon.

Schemes will be introduced to reduce the number of strays and there will be effective enforcement of the law on microchips which all animals should have.

In a series of proposals on animal welfare, Dr Busuttil said a new PN government will build a cemetery for domestic animals, which many consider as members of their own family.

Shock collars, which deliver electric shocks to dogs and other animals, will be outlawed.

A process will be launched to remove poisons and pesticides which are harmful to animals. Such products will be replaced by others which do not harm animals.

Dr Busuttil said experts and representatives of NGOs will be invited to form part of a national advisory council on animal welfare which will advise the government on changes needed to the law, and also monitor law enforcement.

Existing government structures will be better resourced in terms of manpower and equipment and penalties for animal cruelty will be increased.

There will be stricter laws on exotic wild animals held in captivity.

Dr Busuttil said there will also be a stronger emphasis on education about the care of animals and against animal cruelty.