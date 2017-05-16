April was sunnier and warmer than expected
Over 250 hours of sunshine recorded
Temperatures in April hit a maximum of 24.5°C on the 15th and 16th with the sun shining an average of 8.6 hours a day.
The Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport said days in April were both slightly warmer and sunnier than expected.
At 16.4°C, the mean air temperature was 0.3°C higher than the climatic norm, while the mean sea temperature was 0.5°C higher than the expected 16.1°C.
These warm temperatures were accompanied by 250.8 hours of sunshine and a mean cloud cover of 3.4 oktas. April 15 was a particularly bright day, during which the sun shone for 12.3 hours.
A total of 14 rainy days were recorded but the total rainfall produced, 12.8 mm, was 8 mm lower than the total expected for April.
A thunderstorm on April 21 led to the temperature dipping to a lowest minimum of 8.9°C on the following day.
While no fog was recorded, visibility was reduced at times due to dust in suspension reported between April 26 and 29.
