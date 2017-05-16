AD reiterates stand against spring hunting

Alternattiva Demokratika has reiterated its stand against trapping and spring hunting criticising Prime Minister Joseph Muscat for promising to lower penalties pertaining to hunting infringements and Opposition leader Simon Busuttil for claiming he voted “in favour of bird slaughter” in spring.

In a statement this morning, chairman Arnold Cassola said that protecting what was left of nature was now more important than ever and it was very sad to have leaders of both the Labour and Nationalist parties stoop so low.

“Busuttil and Muscat falling over each other to appease the hunting lobby is yet another example of them appeasing strong and arrogant lobbies to the detriment of everyone else. I encourage the electorate to stop getting more of the same through wasting their vote on PN or PL and instead Vote Clean, Vote Green,” he said.

12th district candidate Simon Galea said AD was always on the forefront in the struggle for nature protection and in favour of biodiversity and animal welfare and it was always consistent in its position against trapping and spring hunting.