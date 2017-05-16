Advert
Valerie Borg, Valletta

Terminal illness

Even though I am ignored about the subject, a heart not made of stone –  unlike that of some doctors, consultants and professors – compels me to write again and again about the matter.

Why does a member of the medical profession have to tell a patient point-blank that s/he has a terminal illness? Can’t the family get to know first and then they decide if the person should know? Such cruelty, such a heartless approach, such a heart with no pity!

Would these people do the same if it were their mother who had a terminal illness? Who gives them the right to play God and even suggest the patient’s time on earth?

