Sweden’s asylum seekers

People lay flowers near the Ahlens department store in central Stockholm where Rakhmat Akilov rammed his stolen truck into the crowd early last month. Photo: TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg via Reuters

Is Sweden paying the price for its generosity and tolerance towards migrants seeking refuge from war, poverty and oppression? Rakhmat Akilov, who rammed his stolen truck into the crowd in Stockholm, was one such migrant. Is this the product of unemployed migrants who become easy prey for terrorist cells such as Islamic State (Daesh)?

The Daily Mail reported that out of the 163,000 asylum seekers who were welcomed into Sweden at the height of the 2015 migration crisis only 494 found employment, the rest still living on state welfare.

Muslim Brotherhood, which promotes a conservative brand of Islam, now has a firm foothold in Sweden and more migrants are turning to it, controlling inner city suburbs and sowing fundamentalism.

Does Sweden, rated at the top of the list for asylum seekers, deserve this?