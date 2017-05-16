Advert
Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 06:25 by

Anthony Mercieca, Qawra

Shameful conduct

The Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit was set up to monitor and ensure that Malta won’t be used as a money laundering base. This unit is bound by secrecy but refers suspicious transactions for criminal investigation to the crime unit within the police force.

It would never cross one’s mind that money laundering could be done by members of the government, even those close to a prime minister. In such cases, such people usurp and abuse the system to conduct their criminal activity.

It is unimaginable that those who should set an example to law-abiding citizens are themselves drowning in a silt of corruption. In the circumstances, there is no doubt such criminals use the law to cover their crimes. I heartily appeal to all genuine honest citizens to stop such shaming of our pride and national interest. June 3 gives every person this chance.

