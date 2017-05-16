Non-Panama address

A Maltese businessman recently signed off a long-negotiated business contract with the representative of a British business concern. The local businessman left the meeting feeling somewhat shaken.

On the one hand, he was elated because he had just concluded what promised to be a rewarding agreement with a high-profile, international manufacturing corporation. On the other hand, he was unsettled because his high-ranking counterpart – whom he barely knew – while rereading the agreement, commented sarcastically: “Oh, I note that your company is not based in Panama!”

Thank you, Honourable Prime Minister!