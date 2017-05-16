Sporting briefs

Stones: Manchester City centre back John Stones is fit to face West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League tonight after recovering from a muscular problem that has kept him out of action since April 8, manager Pep Guardiola said. “John has come back. Delph has injured his leg. I don’t think he will play in either game,” Guardiola said.

Malaysia: Malaysia have appointed Nelo Vingada as head coach of their national side, the football association announced yesterday, entrusting the Portuguese with the task of reviving the fortunes of the team languishing at 158th in the FIFA rankings. Vingada’s immediate task will be to oversee the 2019 Asian Cup qualification campaign.

Dallas: FC Dallas were denied in their bid to regain outright leadership of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference as they were held to a 1-1 draw by New York City. Victory would have taken the Texan side back to the top of the pile – and they were on course when Kellyn Acosta gave them a 20th minute lead. However, Thomas McNamara’s 69th minute equaliser means Dallas join Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamo on 19 points .

Sturridge: Daniel Sturridge’s return to full fitness gives Liverpool more options tactically, manager Juergen Klopp said after the striker opened the scoring in Sunday’s 4-0 Premier League win over West Ham United. “It’s a cool thing having Daniel in this shape. We had two options... but we wanted to create more space for Coutinho to play more passes and be more influential,” Klopp said.

Taylor: Peter Taylor is returning to Gillingham for a third spell, this time as director of football. The 64-year-old had two spells in charge at Priestfield and was sacked by the club in December 2014, but is now back to work above head coach Ady Pennock, who has been retained after the Gills avoided relegation from League One.