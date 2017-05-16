Former football Malta captain Ronnie Cocks passes away, MFA expresses condolences

The Malta Football Association has expressed its condolences following the death of former Malta captain Ronnie Cocks who passed away earlier today, aged 73.

"Cocks is regarded as a true stalwart of Maltese football and a Sliema Wanderers icon after helping the club win several honours during his long stint with the Blues," the MFA said.

Cocks showed his potential from a very young age as he made his senior debut for Gżira United in season 1956/57 when he was still in his early teens.

After joining Sliema Wanderers in season 1962/63, Cocks, who played in attack, went on to establish himself as a key player for the club, winning several honours, including five national championships between 1964 and 1972, and five FA Trophy medals. He played 25 games for Sliema in UEFA competitions, scoring four goals.

At international level, Cocks made his debut for Malta in the home friendly match against Libya (1-0) at Manoel Island on February 13, 1966. He made a total of 21 appearances for the national team, scoring one goal.

Cocks captained Malta on 13 occasions, including the famous game against England at Wembley Stadium in 1971.

Winner of the MFA Footballer of the Year award in season 1965/66, Cocks also had a short spell with NASL club Pittsburgh Phantoms in 1967 and also turned out for Ħamrun Spartans and Pietà Hotspurs.

Cocks also coached several clubs, including Pietà Hotspurs, Gżira United, Mosta, Marsa, Msida St Joseph, St George’s and Pembroke Athleta.